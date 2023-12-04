College Football Playoff: Undefeated Florida State Left out of Tournament
Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama were chosen ahead of Florida State.
The 2023 college football season is winding down and fans are not happy. Yes, they are not ready for the season to be over, but a team that has won all its games during the regular season and claimed a conference title will not have a chance to play for a national championship. On Sunday, the College Football Playoff committee selected Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama to play for the title. Fans and experts weren't happy that Florida Stare missed out on the playoffs despite going 12-0 in the regular season and winning the ACC championship.
"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement, per 247Sports. "What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don't understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team." Here's a look at social media sounding off on the College Football Playoff's decision.
The Four Teams
College football’s Final Four: pic.twitter.com/19W1Teljxy— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2023
One person responded: "An undefeated team not making it in. When's the last time that ever happened?"prevnext
Robbed?
This is the first time EVER that an undefeated champion from a Power 5 conference won't make the CFP Playoff
Was FSU robbed? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/u1ik67Tn0f— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 3, 2023
One fan said: "Yes. It does not matter if I or anyone else thinks that Alabama would beat Florida ST right now. Our opinions are not infallible. Georgia & Oregon were both favorites. Wrong – Lost. No undefeated SEC team would ever be left out. College Football is crooked like everything else."prevnext
UGA Legend David Pollack
Florida State got absolutely hosed. They have Atleast 2 first round picks. Talent all over the field, goes undefeated, and still on the outside looking in. 2-0 vs SEC teams this season. 2014 Buckeyes got in with a third string QB. FSU Shld have been in!— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023
One fan wrote: "Wow – FSU is out despite going undefeated and winning the conf championship. If I was them I would pass on the charade of a bowl appearance and shut it down. They have nothing to gain by playing in a bowl."prevnext
From Booger McFarland
Booger McFarland is not happy that Alabama got into the CFP over an undefeated Florida State team.
"To me, this is a travesty to the sport...One team has a loss, and that's Alabama. One doesn't in Florida State." pic.twitter.com/3rhBvvpT1D— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023
One fan said: "I'm an Alabama fan, and booger is right This reinforces the reason we need the 8 team playoff."prevnext
ESPN's Elle Duncan
Leaving FSU out was the right thing to do. Not having a QB makes them not one of the best 4 teams in country— Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) December 3, 2023
One person replied: "Love you, Elle, but FSU got hosed. Maybe you're still hurting from UGA's loss yesterday, which I totally get as a Buckeye fan, but as an undefeated team from a Power 5 conference, they deserved a spot."prevnext
Former UGA QB Aaron Murray
If we want to go best teams then FSU and Washington should be out
1. Michigan
2. Texas
3. Alabama
4. UGA
If Washington is in, so should FSU. You can’t say Washington would be favored over Texas/Bama/UGA
YOU HAVE TO STAY CONSISTENT— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 3, 2023
A social media user said: "Your top 4 looks solid but committee doesn't want 2 SEC teams in the playoffs. I think national championship game was actually played last night in SEC championship. None of (sic) the other teams can beat Bama and Georgia. SEC is best conference by far."prevnext
Former UGA Coach Mark Richt
Sitting here thinking how ridiculous it is that FSU is not in the playoffs
1. They Earned It!!
2. If you want to simply put the best teams in then why is UGA not in it?
3. The committee based their decision off of 1 player, not the TEAM. Football is the Ultimate Team Game!!— Coach Richt (@CoachRicht) December 4, 2023
This fan said: "They proved their resiliency by winning with the second and third string quarterbacks. None of the other teams would've done so in the last two games with their back ups. FSU deserved it more than Michigan."prev