College Football Playoff: Undefeated Florida State Left out of Tournament

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama were chosen ahead of Florida State.

By Brian Jones

The 2023 college football season is winding down and fans are not happy. Yes, they are not ready for the season to be over, but a team that has won all its games during the regular season and claimed a conference title will not have a chance to play for a national championship. On Sunday, the College Football Playoff committee selected Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama to play for the title. Fans and experts weren't happy that Florida Stare missed out on the playoffs despite going 12-0 in the regular season and winning the ACC championship. 

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement, per 247Sports. "What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don't understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team." Here's a look at social media sounding off on the College Football Playoff's decision. 

The Four Teams

One person responded: "An undefeated team not making it in. When's the last time that ever happened?"

Robbed?

One fan said: "Yes. It does not matter if I or anyone else thinks that Alabama would beat Florida ST right now. Our opinions are not infallible. Georgia & Oregon were both favorites. Wrong – Lost. No undefeated SEC team would ever be left out. College Football is crooked like everything else."

UGA Legend David Pollack

One fan wrote: "Wow – FSU is out despite going undefeated and winning the conf championship. If I was them I would pass on the charade of a bowl appearance and shut it down. They have nothing to gain by playing in a bowl."

From Booger McFarland

One fan said: "I'm an Alabama fan, and booger is right This reinforces the reason we need the 8 team playoff."

ESPN's Elle Duncan

One person replied: "Love you, Elle, but FSU got hosed. Maybe you're still hurting from UGA's loss yesterday, which I totally get as a Buckeye fan, but as an undefeated team from a Power 5 conference, they deserved a spot."

Former UGA QB Aaron Murray

A social media user said: "Your top 4 looks solid but committee doesn't want 2 SEC teams in the playoffs. I think national championship game was actually played last night in SEC championship. None of (sic) the other teams can beat Bama and Georgia. SEC is best conference by far."

Former UGA Coach Mark Richt

This fan said: "They proved their resiliency by winning with the second and third string quarterbacks. None of the other teams would've done so in the last two games with their back ups. FSU deserved it more than Michigan."

