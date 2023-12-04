College Football Playoff: Undefeated Florida State Left out of Tournament

The 2023 college football season is winding down and fans are not happy. Yes, they are not ready for the season to be over, but a team that has won all its games during the regular season and claimed a conference title will not have a chance to play for a national championship. On Sunday, the College Football Playoff committee selected Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama to play for the title. Fans and experts weren't happy that Florida Stare missed out on the playoffs despite going 12-0 in the regular season and winning the ACC championship.

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement, per 247Sports. "What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don't understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team." Here's a look at social media sounding off on the College Football Playoff's decision.