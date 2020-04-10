Tom Brady Files for 'Tompa Bay' and 'Tampa Brady' Trademarks

✖

Tom Brady already owns the trademark TB 12, which is the name of his wellness company. TB12 Sports. However, Brady wants two more trademarks in honor of him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month. Per Jenna Laine of ESPN, Brady has filed for two trademarks - "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady." The new phrases were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 6. On March 20, Brady filed for the trademark "TBxTB."

While the trademarks sound unique, Laine reported Brady is not the first person to file for both trademarks. A person from St. Petersburg, Florida filed a trademark application for "Tompa Bay" on March 31 for the use of hats and shirts. A man from Pheonix on March 18 put in applications for "Tompa Bay," "Tompa Bay Beach Club," "Tompa Bay Florida" and "Tompa Bay Buccaneers." He was going to use the phrases for athletic apparel, including shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats, caps and athletic uniforms. When Brady saw the media got a hold of the news, he decided to poke at New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees for not doing the same thing.

I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts...🤔 https://t.co/Hncywcielw — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 10, 2020

It looks like Brady is embracing being a Buccaneer. Shortly after he signed his contract, Brady explained what made him want to join the Bucs. He said: "There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he added. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role."

In the meantime, fans will just have to settle for a Brady No. 12 Bucs jersey. He was able to get his old number because wide receiver Chris Godwin agreed to switch. When asked about giving his number to Brady, Godwin said: "Obviously, if he doesn't want it or isn't making a big deal about it, I'm definitely going to keep it. But we'll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself…you've got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?"