'Shaq Life': Trailer Released for Former Lakers Star's Docuseries on TNT

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, who won three championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat, is about to put his life on display for his fans. TNT will be airing a new docuseries about his post-basketball life. Now the channel has released a new trailer for Shaq Life ahead of its premiere on Thursday night.

The short trailer provided some insight into the topics that will be covered by the Samuel L. Jackson-narrated series. O'Neal was shown boarding a private plane, taking the stage as DJ Diesel and riding around on a boat. He also sparred with an MMA trainer, spent time with his kids and rode on a motorcycle. "You know Shaq. You don't know his life," the trailer proclaimed.

According to a series synopsis released by TNT, Shaq Life will feature O'Neal touring the world to establish himself as a DJ and navigating his partnership with a controversial franchise. He will also be shown training with UFC fighters for his first-ever MMA grappling match, raising six children and expanding his legacy. According to Deadline, Shaq Life is billed as "an exclusive, no holds barred look into how the world's largest superstar lives his life."

In addition to airing the first episode of Shaq Life, TNT will also be hosting "ShaqNight!" This weekly event will feature O'Neal and his friends watching and commenting on some of his favorite films. "ShaqNight!" will directly set the stage for Shaq Life. Additionally, it will help raise some money for some worthy causes. TNT will be donating money to a charitable organization chosen by one of O'Neal's guests.

"I can't wait for viewers to join me on Thursday nights," O'Neal said in a statement. "I hope ShaqNight will deliver laughs, fun, and entertainment into people's homes at a time when we need it most." The list of guests and films has not yet been revealed, but the former Lakers star plans on making Thursday nights memorable for his fans.

Shaq Life will not be the first example of O'Neal's life being used as the subject of a documentary series. He previously starred in Shaquille, a six-episode ESPN series that aired in 2005. Additionally, he also tried to help obese middle schoolers lose weight for an ABC series called Shaq's Big Challenge. This series lasted six episodes and aired in 2007.

Shaq Life premieres Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. The series will kick off with two episodes and will provide backstory about O'Neal's childhood and how he become one of the NBA's biggest stars. The series will air exclusively on TNT.