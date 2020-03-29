LA Rams Already Planning on Possible Coronavirus-Related Game Cancellations

✖

COVID-19 concerns have led to several sports leagues postponing their seasons in order to prevent the further spread of the virus. The NFL, however, hasn't been forced to make drastic changes due to being in the midst of the offseason. There is an expectation that the league will be able to begin on time, but the Los Angeles Rams are taking extra precautions in case of an extended outbreak.

The team clarified its refund policy on Thursday, specifically mentioning a scenario in which large gatherings were prohibited by the government. The Rams "have every expectation" of playing a full schedule in their new stadium considering that the preseason doesn't begin until August, but they have plans in place for any potential cancellations. The season-ticket holders can either receive a refund for impacted games, or they can receive a credit for the value of the lost games. This includes playoff games if they are applicable.

"Some of you may have concerns and we want to be clear about our policies regarding season tickets purchased directly from the Rams," the statement read. "If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending (for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people), and you are a Rams Season Ticket Member, you will receive a pro-rata refund of your season ticket purchase price for any impacted games, or the option to credit that amount toward future playoff or regular season full season tickets for the 2021 season."

In addition to the refund policy, the Rams announced that there would be changes made to the payment schedule. The team extended the deadline to pay for season tickets to June 1. Those on a payment plan were also given the opportunity to skip April's payment and spread out the remainder of the amount from May 1 through October 1.

"Our number one priority is the health and safety of our players, staff, fans and broader LA community," the statement continued. "We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates as needed. We wish you all the best and look forward to seeing you this fall at SoFi Stadium!"

The full 17-week NFL schedule has not been released and will remain likely unknown until April 16, provided the league follows its annual timeline. However, the first Sunday of regular-season action is scheduled for Sept. 13. This would be the first opportunity for the Los Angeles Rams to show off their new stadium.

Photo Credit: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images