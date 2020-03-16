Antonio Brown: What We Know About His Reconciliation With Ex Chelsie Kyriss

Antonio Brown seems to be on the right track as we conclude the first quarter of 2020. His name hasn't been in the news on a weekly basis recently and he has gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss. In fact, Brown announced the two are engaged, so the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver will be a married man soon.

Brown's 2019 was one he would love to forget. He started the year as a member of the Steelers but was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March. He didn't play one game for the Raiders because of his issues with the team including getting into a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. It led to him being traded to the New England Patriots and he only played in one game because of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him. From there he attacked various people on social media and he was arrested for battery earlier this year.

Brown would love to be on an NFL roster right now, but it looks like he's focused on being a good father to his children. Here's a look at what we know about his reconciliation with Kyriss.