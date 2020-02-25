Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Pastor Posts Photo of Parents Joe and Pam Bryant With Quote That Sparks Reactions

Pastor and gospel singer John P. Kee is sending a strong message of forgiveness in the wake of Kobe Bryant's celebration of life Monday, which paid tribute to the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among the nine victims of a fatal Los Angeles helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Bryant's relationship with his parents Joe and Pam Bryant was notably turbulent throughout his career, but as the athlete's family appeared at the Staples Center ceremony, Kee asked his followers for their thoughts on forgiveness and the fleeting nature of life.

Thoughts and prayers go out to Joe, Pam and @kobebryant Sisters! Although we don’t know all the details, we/I learned something super amazing in this tragedy! “Life is super short and forgiveness is in order! I’m sure a few people will unfollow because of this post! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ySG3QUzzkt — Pastor John P Kee (@Keetwit) February 25, 2020

Most of the people thinking about the Bryant family dynamic agreed that the time had come for forgiveness on all fronts.

Before his tragic death, Kobe appeared to be making amends at least with his father, Wayne Slappy, one of Bryant's ex-coaches, told The Daily Mail last month.

So true and time is non-refundable. I am learning. — Nathan Cherry (@NathanCherry12) February 25, 2020

I agree but at the same time we do not know all details of the moment. What if they were asked to speak and they did not want to, but just wanted to be present with the family? My heart goes out to them all. This is a tough time — LeAundre Hill (@PastorDreHill) February 25, 2020

Regardless they are parents that are grieving and siblings I may that God Strengthen and Comfort them and give them peace that surpasses all understanding, I’m praying that they forgave each other and yes life is to short. Blessings GBU Pastor 🙏🏾😇 — Beverly Wright (@BGisBlessed) February 25, 2020

"I just remember being with him up at his camp in Santa Barbara and seeing him hug his dad. You know how they loved each other from how they looked at each other, how they smiled," Slappy said of the two men.

"Everybody's family has issues, disagreements here and there. The healing comes, but this healing is going to be hard because he's not here," he said, adding tearfully that Kobe "was starting to look so much more like [his dad] as he was getting older."

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images