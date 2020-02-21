WWE's Sasha Banks to Appear in Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian'

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is making her way to Disney+ later this year. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Banks will appear in the second season of The Mandalorian. It's not known what Banks' role will be on the show, but it has been reported she has already filmed her scenes. This will be the first acting role for Banks outside her work in WWE if the reports are true. Season 2 of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ in October.

Here is another interesting tidbit we were told by the same person but I can not 100% confirm it. Sasha Banks will be in season 2 of The Mandalorian #Mandalorian #SashaBanks pic.twitter.com/3KUhuRyxEd — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) February 16, 2020

Currently, Banks is dealing with an ankle injury and has been out of action since early February according to our sister sitem ComicBook.com. She was recently on WWE's After The Bell podcast and she gave an update on her return to the ring (while in character).

"A couple of weeks ago, the evil, un-role model, terrible mother, Lacey Evans tripped me backstage and hurt my ankle," Banks said. "I can barely walk. It's terrible. I'm a person that always wants to be 125 percent. Right now, I'm just at 100 percent. So, you guys have to wait. It's unacceptable. I'm taking my time so I can come back bigger and better than ever."

"The Boss" returned to action in August 2019 after taking a break following her appearance in WrestleMania 35. In the same interview with After The Bell, she talked about her plans for WrestleMania 36.

"My sights are to wear the most bomb outfit right next to my best friend's side as she defends her title against some loser," Banks said when asked what she wanted to do at the show. "You know WrestleMania is so long. If anything, I would hope that we were on the pre-show just so I can get it done and over with. I'll probably still be making the same amount of money...That's what it's all about. I want to make the most money, I want to be on the pre-show so I can get out of there. It's a long long day, we're probably there from 8 AM till 2 AM in the morning. So I just got to go. I got to get my beauty sleep."

The first season of The Mandalorian was a big success as it scored 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It stars Pedro Pascal who plays the title character.