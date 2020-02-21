Ryan Newman's Progress Update From Roush Fenway Owner John Henry Has Fans Weighing In

Roush Fenway Racing owner John Henry provided an update on driver Ryan Newman's condition after his dangerous crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday. In his Thursday statement, Henry said everyone at Fenway Sports Group is "thankful for the wonderful news" that Newman is making progress and has already been released from the hospital. Newman was released from Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday.

"All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan's progress, and his release from the hospital," Henry's statement read. "Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon."

"We would also like to acknowledge the dedication and efforts of NASCAR over the years to protect drivers at speeds of over 200 mph," Henry added.

Roush Fenway previously announced that Ross Chastain will dive its Ford No. 6 in place of Newman, while he recovers from his serious injuries. Chastain will drive the car at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday. There is no timetable for Newman's return to acing.

"First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover," Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said.

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images