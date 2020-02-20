Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: Video Surfaces Revealing Just How Many Emergency Vehicles Rushed to the Scene

NASCAR fans are very happy Ryan Newman is out of the hospital after being involved in a big crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. And based on a video that has surfaced which shows the number of emergency vehicles that attended to Newman once he crashed, fans are relieved the 2008 Daytona 500 winner survived. Joe Kepner of WFTV took a video of the crash site and is shows at least five emergency vehicles attending to Newman. The crash occurred on the final lap when Newman was nudged by Ryan Blaney which led to him spinning out, hitting the wall, hitting another car and flipping multiple times before the car landed on its roof and skidding across the track.

A stretcher is next to Newman’s car. Crews are using black screens to keep fans from seeing. And media has just been told to leave the pits. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/OFFIpTWcoz — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) February 18, 2020

Newman was then rushed to Halifax Medical Center where he was in serious condition. However, Newman's injuries were considered non-life threatening and he stayed in the hospital for a couple of days before being released.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

The extent of Newman's injuries are unknown, but he will not be racing on Sunday which is the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas.

"First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover," Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said in a statement. "We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing."

Ross Chastain will take Newman's place and he released a statement once he was told the news.

"No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can't wait to have him back. As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I'll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud," he tweeted, adding the hashtag for Newman's nickname: "#RocketMan."