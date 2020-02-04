Tom Brady: Moving Truck Spotted Outside His and Giselle Bundchen's Boston Mansion

Tom Brady's future in the NFL is uncertain as he's scheduled to be a free agent next month. But if one thing's for sure, he's moving on from his home in Boston. According to Daily Mail, a moving truck was seen outside his $33.9 million mansion he shares with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their three children. This comes on the heels of reports of NFL teams looking to pursue Brady if he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots.

Tom Brady's possessions are loaded onto moving truck outside Boston mansion he shares with Giselle https://t.co/jxqrFUTNa1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 4, 2020

Brady and Bundchen's home has been on the market for a while and they have slashed the price as they have not gotten anyone to buy it. But that hasn't stopped the family from moving as an assistant was seen on Sunday putting moving boxes and tape in Bundchen's car. Bundchen was also seen in Nashville checking out an all-boys school.

The Daily Mail reports the family could be temporarily moving to New York or Connecticut until Brady figures out his next move. If he wants to return to New England, he's welcome to do just that as the team is reportedly willing to pay in $30 million a year. But back in October, Brady said he's not sure what's in store for him in 2020.

"That is the great part for me -- I don't know," Brady said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it's been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don't know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time."

Once the season was over Brady said he's looking forward to what happens next in terms of free agency.

"I'm open-minded about the process," Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio. "At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."