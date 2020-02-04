Antonio Brown Confronts Logan Paul at Super Bowl Party, Agrees to Fight

Antonio Brown is ready to go at it with Logan Paul. The two attended the MAXIM Havana Nights Super Bowl party in Mami on Saturday night which was hosted by In the Know Experiences. Paul antagonized Brown about making the fight happen while both were onstage and Brown said, "Yeah, let's do it."

It looks like the fight is going to happen after weeks of going back and forth on social media. Last month, Brown was seen training for the fight, but the match wasn't confirmed. And when Brown talked to Complex about the possible bout, he said he was going to train with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

"Yeah, I'm going to be out in Vegas," Brown said. "If Logan confirms, if he's serious about it. I don't want him to be writing checks you can't cash, you know, you're coming after me for a couple of months. So I finally just hit him up like, 'Hey man, I've seen this too much.' He must really want to make this happen."

Brown continued to say that he's impressed with Paul's skills in the ring as he recently had his first professional match against KSI.

"It seems like Logan is a boxer for real though and I'm a big fan of him," Brown continued. "He's a cool guy, man. Came to my house a couple years ago at the Super Bowl was all kind of love. But I'm excited about everything. He's promoting his craft and his brand, so it would be an honor if I could hook up with him. I think it would be pretty fun."

The boxing match might be something Brown needs in order to get back on track. He only played in one NFL game last year which was Week Two. He was a member of the New England Patriots at the time but was cut from the team before Week Three because of his sexual assault lawsuit and sexual misconduct allegation. Since then Brown has been attacking the NFL, on social media and he was recently arrested for battery and burglary charges.

Brown and Logan were two of the many celebrities at the party. The other attendees were The Bachelor's Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber as well as music star Halsey. Some of the sponsors at the party were JAJA Tequila, Cantu Beauty, Rowdy Energy, Liquid IV and Pizza Hut.