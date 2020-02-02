Super Bowl 2020 Gamblers Can Bet on This NSFW Aspect of Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime Performance

With Super Bowl LIV mere hours away, football fans and casual viewers alike are preparing their bets for the Big Game. There is a multitude of wagers that can be placed, ranging from who scores the first touchdown to whether or not there will be overtime. However, there is one specific bet that is drawing some attention.

According to Total Pro Sports, Super Bowl LIV viewers can bet on whether or not Jennifer Lopez will show "butt cleavage" during her halftime performance. The popular singer will be partnering with Shakira to entertain fans around the world, and viewers are betting on her outfit.

The definition provided for butt cleavage is a "minor exposure of the buttocks and the intergluteal cleft between them, often because of low-rise pants." The wager currently sits at Yes (+500) with 5/1 odds and No (-1000) with 1/10 odds.

Wait a second.. J Lo showing butt cleavage is a bet today?? pic.twitter.com/TDOEBzVp3M — Zach Hunt (@Z_ballz) February 2, 2020

JP Finlay of NBC Sports was one of the first to notice this odd wager. He wasn't exactly sure whether or not to place some money, writing: "Some, uh, interesting prop bets available for this Super Bowl. Never heard the term 'butt cleavage' before."

Finlay was not the only one confused by this term as several football fans and bettors reacted to the term on social media. Butt cleavage was confusing enough, but the addition of a "reverse butt cleavage" handicap only complicated the situation. Could they truly bet on this aspect of the halftime show with confidence?

"if anyone would like to know what reverse butt cleavage is, i have a few diagrams that can help explain," one user wrote on social media. Others were simply grateful that the reverse butt cleavage would be allowed for viewers hoping to make some quick cash on Sunday evening.

There are several wagers that are entertaining football fans, including the different songs involved in the performance. However, the butt cleavage prop was the one that drew the most attention on Twitter as kickoff between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs drew near.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET as fans look forward to the halftime show and Lopez's clothing choices.

(Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp)