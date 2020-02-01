Kobe Bryant Fans Are Still Swarming His Wife Vanessa With Support After Her Lakers Tribute Reaction

Vanessa Bryant is still mourning the deaths of her husband, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Luckily, she is getting loads of support from those who either knew Kobe or where admirers of him. On Friday, Bryant reacted to how the Lakers paid tribute to her family in touching fashion. The Instagram photo, which features Kobe and Gianna's basketball jerseys, has drawn attention from all kinds of friends and onlookers in the comments.

Several famous faces commented simple emojis, such as hearts, including: Kate Hudson, Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Kimora Lee SImmons and David Beckham. Other celebrities and influencers sent sweet messages to let the widow know that she and her daughters (Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months) that they are not alone.

"It was such a beautiful tribute! Mamba Forever! Mabacita Forever [heart emojis, prayer hands emoji] Sending you love and prayers V," Lisa Leslie wrote.

"Rest in love K+G," Olivia Munn wrote.

"Sending love [Vanessa Bryant]," Heather Dubrow wrote.

"Strength and peace that surpasses all understanding for you," Rosie Rivera wrote.

"God bless you and your family Vanessa!" Bella Falconi wrote.

"And there will never ever be another to match 2 or 24!!!" Nino Brown wrote. "The entire world has a hole in their heart right now. It's amazing! Note to all: please send as much love as you can to people that u love! For u never know when will be the last time. Even surprise birthday parties are planned but no one can plan for death. Love the living while they here. All u will have is memories of love when they are gone!"

The photo has been liked more than 4.2 million people. This is Bryant's second Instagram post about the tragedy. In her first, she thanks fans for their support and opened up about "this horrific time."

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," Vanessa photo alongside a family photo. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.

"Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality."

Kobe, 41, and Gianna died on Sunday when the helicopter they were riding in crashed. Seven others also died in the accident: John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13; and Ara Zobayan, the helicopter's pilot.

