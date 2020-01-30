Racing Fans Pay Tribute to NASCAR, IndyCar Driver John Andretti Following His Death

By Brian Jones

NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti died on Thursday after a three-year battle with cancer. His team, Andretti AutoSports, announced the news and they paid tribute to him in their statement.

"John was a loving husband and father, a devoted son and a trusted cousin," Andretti Autosport said. "He was a philanthropist, an advocate for the sport, a dedicated teammate, a driven competitor and most importantly a dear friend."

"We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second. Our prayers today are with Nancy, Jarett, Olivia, and Amelia, with our entire family, and with fans worldwide."

Andretti was the son of Aldo Andretti and the nephew of Mario Andretti. He recorded two career wins in NASCAR including the 1997 Pepsi 400 in Daytona.

John Andretti was one of the most respected men in the racing world. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to him.

John Andretti's cousin, Marco Andretti, paid tribute to the late NASCAR and IndyCar driver on Twitter. He said the passion John had for racing was something that everyone loved and he left the world way too soon. 

Richmond Raceway took a look at the time when Andretti took the lead over Jeff Gordon in 1999. Gordon is one of the legends of the sports, so for Andretti to do accomplish that is no easy task. 

As it was mentioned, Andretti won at Daytona, but he never won the Daytona 500. Nonetheless, Daytona showed love for him and took a look back at what he did at the speedway. 

Stewart-Hass racing is owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Hass and they loved what Andretti did for the sport. They also loved how he was able to raise awareness about colon cancer while he was battling the disease. 

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty was upset when he heard the news about Andretti. He was loved so much by the Petty family, the considered him as one of their own. 

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass enjoyed his time with Andretti because of how he treated him and the rest of the media. As mentioned by Pockrass, Andretti was able to record two wins in his NACAR career with 393 starts. 

Jake Query, IndyCar 500 and IndyCar Racing announcer remembers what Andretti did outside of racing. Along with raising awareness of colon cancer, Andretti was raising money for Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. He was a great driver, but his personality is what made him loved by so many.

