Racing Fans Pay Tribute to NASCAR, IndyCar Driver John Andretti Following His Death

NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti died on Thursday after a three-year battle with cancer. His team, Andretti AutoSports, announced the news and they paid tribute to him in their statement.

"John was a loving husband and father, a devoted son and a trusted cousin," Andretti Autosport said. "He was a philanthropist, an advocate for the sport, a dedicated teammate, a driven competitor and most importantly a dear friend."

"We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second. Our prayers today are with Nancy, Jarett, Olivia, and Amelia, with our entire family, and with fans worldwide."

Andretti was the son of Aldo Andretti and the nephew of Mario Andretti. He recorded two career wins in NASCAR including the 1997 Pepsi 400 in Daytona.

John Andretti was one of the most respected men in the racing world. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to him.