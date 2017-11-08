15 Men Reveal Subtle Things You Should Do to Instantly Turn Him On

It isn’t just T and A that guys find incredibly sexy. In fact, when asked about their top turn-ons, most guys didn’t list physical attributes at all when describing their ideal woman.

This is fantastic news for ladies who are bombarded with messages that attractiveness is equated with weight, hair color or bra cup size. According to a pool of Redditors, specific personality traits — plus a few sexy physical habits — are what’ll really get his gears grinding.

Check out what these guys find irresistibly hot in a woman, then subtly incorporate them into your love life to see if they work!

Sexual hints:

1. Adventurous spirit: “I like confident, enthusiastic, positive women. If they know what they want and/or are willing to try things, that’s even better.”

2. A NSFW side: “I love it when a girl has a dirty mind, I’m at the center of it and she tells me all about it. I remember getting a text message from a GF saying she was at work, and couldn’t stop thinking about me — everything she looked at on her desk reminded her of a penis… said she was flustered all day and couldn’t get anything done. I was walking around with a hard-on all day after that.”

3. A teasing smirk: “When she gives you the little over the shoulder smile back at you, insta boner.”

Subtly sexy habits:

4. Calling his name: “If a girl calls me by name very shortly after meeting me for the first time, she’s got me.”

5. Comfy style: “The only way I can think to describe it is when a woman looks comfortable – like that Sunday morning + t-shirt and sweat pants + messy hair combo. There’s an easy, natural confidence to looking comfortable that really gets me going.”



6. Ponytail tousles: “Watching her undo her ponytail, or better yet, me untying her ponytail, and watching the hair cascade down her shoulders and back.”

But apparently, ponytails are sexy going up or down. Another guy added, “Opposite for me. When she sticks her chest out while tying up her hair… Oh christ it’s a wonderful thing.”

Top personality traits:

7. Humor: “If a girl can make me laugh I’m intrigued and immediately interested. Like a real laugh, not me laughing because I want to be respectful.”

8. Bossy attitude: “A woman that’s bossy without being mean or forceful. It’s obviously a fine line, but I really enjoy it. And once there’s trust and comfortability with them, I’m okay with mean and/or forceful (as long as it’s playful and not them being an asshole).”

9. Street smart: “A confident strong almost independent or ‘street tough/smart’ attitude…huge turn on. Not a whiny, bossy, bitchy or self-entitled attitude that “looks confident” but is really wrong and stupid more times then there are stars in the skies…..but someone who is really observant, smart and knows what she is doing and is respectful, considerate and not selfish in how she is…”

Hot actions:

10. *That* look: “I don’t know, I find it incredibly cute when a girl lays her head on your shoulder or when she just looks deep into your eyes, like you don’t even have to kiss just that hiatus gives me the chills.”

11. A handy woman: “Fix something… or put something back together. I love it when a woman is in “get shit done” mode. I appreciate focus and drive. Huge turn on.”

12. Financial savvy: “Girls who pay with perfect change. Oh you have that 67 cents exactly? Daaamn.”

Specific turn-ons:

13. Knowing the bedroom essentials: “Wrap your arms around me, nibble my ear, rub my chest… I’m like a push button ignition in a car; easy to turn on.”

14. RBF?: “I have a thing for a girl with a serious face. It’s become popular to call it “resting bitch face” which makes it hard to pay somebody a compliment. I just like it when a woman looks like she is thinking hard about how to solve a problem, or is reading something interesting.”

15. Wearing God’s gift to women: “Yoga Pants, Yoga Pants, Yoga Pants… Did I mention yoga pants are an instant turn on?” Honestly, can someone give this guy a medal?

