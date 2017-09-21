Morning Show Slammed for Showing ‘Sick’ Vagina Surgery on Live TV

Viewers of the British daytime show This Morning were less than enthusiastic about a live segment that showed a woman undergoing a designer vagina procedure on live TV.

Branding the show “sick” and even “daytime porn,” viewers complained about the segment on Twitter. In the segment, host Holly Willoughby chats with a woman, Anne Wardle, who was undergoing a laser surgery inside her vagina.

Wardle, who sat with a blanket over her open legs while a therapist performed the procedure, said that she chose to have the treatment (which can cost over $1,600) done for aesthetic purposes.

“As I’ve got older I’ve noticed that skin in all areas of my body, the elasticity of it is not the same,” she said on the show. “It’s more for prevention and maintenance — tightening up my pelvic floor as well.”

Once the quick procedure was up, Wardle told Willoughby that her vagina now felt “firm and tight.”

While Wardle was pleased with the results of her laser procedure, many viewers took to Twitter, deeming the show inappropriate for daytime TV.

#ThisMorning There’s a right time and place for this sort of topic to be discussed. Definitely not on a daytime TV programme. @thismorning — Gio Castro (@iAmGioC) September 20, 2017

It’s too early for ‘designer vagina’ surgery live #ThisMorning — Jo Atherton (@RumpSilknSkin) September 20, 2017

Off work with a broken wrist just now so watching #ThisMorning . Live Designer Vagina surgery?! Really! For Pete’s sake! 🤢 — Jen O’Rourke (@jorour13) September 20, 2017

Why am I seeing a woman have minor surgery on her vagina on morning TV???? Putting me off my cheese on toast 😳 #ThisMorning — Alan (@randomname011) September 20, 2017

I’m not sure I care to know a woman has a new vagina! 🤔 #thismorning I don’t even know why it’s on here in all honesty 🙈 — Katie Randall 🍁🍂🎃 (@katierandall03) September 20, 2017

Eating breakfast and their talking about a designer vagina 🤢 #ThisMorning — 👻🎃Cerys Emily🎃👻 (@SamSmithFan_XX) September 20, 2017

Some even referred to the procedure as sexually explicit.

WHAT am I watching on #ThisMorning !! Ffs..woman pushing a buzzing phallus shaped object in & out of another womans vag!! #daytimeporn? Pmsl — Mish Saxby⚓ (@AntfanMish) September 20, 2017

While This Morning hasn’t issued any responses to the backlash from fans, host Willoughby couldn’t contain her laughter after the segment aired.

When co-host Phil Schofield asked about her comfort level with talking about vaginas on TV, she said “it just rolls off the tongue.”

