Would You Try This New Sex Trend?

We’re all worried about getting in our 10,000 steps per day, but here’s a use for your favorite fitness band that you probably haven’t considered: tracking how much energy you’re expending during sex.

Former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff revealed the other day that he’s been using his fitness band for a purpose you won’t find listed on the box — keeping track of activity in the bedroom.

The athlete noted that the band helped him check on his calorie burn count, and acted as a bit of encouragement to keep him going during sex with his wife. While some would argue that the journey of having sex with someone you love should be enough of a reward in and of itself (ehem), Flintoff insists that the band gives him the extra edge he needs.

Others, however, aren’t so excited about the idea.

Flintoff’s wife even weighed in, mentioning she’s not a fan of her hubby wearing the fitness band during their intimate moments, and some experts have agreed.

Celebrity fitness expert Deanne Panday felt that over-reliance on fitness gadgetry could have an adverse affect: “Fitness is a journey, not a destination. If anything is used temporarily for motivation, or to help you get on track and not as an obsession, it can be positive…But self-motivation is what works in the long run.” (We’d like to second her sentiment and say that sex, too, is “a journey, not a destination” — a reminder that Flintoff may need to hear right about now.)

Still, there may be some merit to keeping a fitness band on in bed, as long as it doesn’t detract from the experience (or distract you from being in the moment).

According to research from the University of Montreal, an average 25-minute sex sesh burns about 100 calories for men, and just under 70 for women — not a ton, but about the same as running for 5-7 minutes. Interestingly, the study itself used “the sex equivalent of a Fitbit” to measure data among their participants.

