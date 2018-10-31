6 Masturbation Secrets Men Will Never Tell You

When it comes to male masturbation, there might be more than a few things you don’t really need to know. Once you accept the fact that most men masturbate (59 percent, in fact), you’ll probably have tons of questions. While it may seem pressing that you know exactly how many times your guy has masturbated in the past week, once you actually hear the figure, you might not really feel that much better.

While honesty is always a good policy when it comes to your sex life — and masturbation definitely has its place in the bedroom — sometimes it’s better to keep certain things to yourself. After all, there’s a reason it’s a solo activity, right? Plus, masturbation doesn’t necessarily take away from sex in general.

“Masturbation is good for you – it cheers most of us up and it can enhance the sex you enjoy in a relationship,” says Lovehoney co-owner Richard Longhurst. “There are also lots of health benefits such as the relief of stress.”

Here are a few masturbation secrets you’ll be sorry you ever asked about.

How often he masturbates

Just like women, all men are different when it comes to their sexual needs. While we may be conditioned to think that all men are sex-craved maniacs, it’s true that some feel the need to masturbate often, and others not so much.

So just because one of your friends told you that her guy masturbates five times a week, that doesn’t mean your guy does, too. It could be more, could be less. And if you do ask, the truth is he might be using a conservative estimate in order to try and conform to what he thinks you want to hear.

How he masturbates

If you think he’s using his bare hands and some lube, think again. While lube or lotion is pretty common, guys can also get pretty creative when it comes to getting off.

From sex toys to random objects like a pillow case or couch cushion, the truth is that men will try some pretty interesting ways to masturbate. If it feels good, chances are he’s not stopping.

How he cleans it up

While you may hope that he’s neatly disposing of his mess with tissues, there’s always the very possible fact that he got caught up in the moment and wasn’t focusing on an easy clean-up.

Sometimes it’s just the nearest material within reach, like a T-shirt or sheet. All we’re saying is be cautious of picking up after your guy — especially if you don’t live together and he’s got his own bachelor pad.

How long he takes

You might already be familiar with how long it takes your guy to reach an orgasm during sex — in that case, it might not be hard to imagine how long it takes him.

Plus, just like with sex, it’s not always the same thing. Sometimes it’s a super frisky, need-it-now, less-than-5-minutes ordeal. Other times it’s more fun to sit back and enjoy the process. Either way, he’ll never tell.

What he masturbates to

Whether it’s erotica, a sex scene from his favorite movie or good old fashioned imagination, he probably won’t tell you what kind of material he uses to get his rocks off. For one thing, he’s not going to take the chance that you’ll think it’s weird. For another, he wouldn’t want to ruin the private nature of his solo sessions.

But just so you know, 69 percent of men admit they often have sex with their lover on the brain while touching themselves. But on the other hand, 58 percent of men admit that they sometimes think of a former partner to get in the mood for an all-me orgasm.

What feels better

Odds are your man will tell you that sex feels better than masturbating. Because obviously, in theory, sex is much better than masturbation, right? But he might not be entirely truthful there.

Think about it in your own terms: You’re an expert at getting yourself off, whether you use toys to help get to the big O or you work your own magic. And while sex definitely feels good (even better than masturbating sometimes), depending on your mood, only you can scratch that itch. Same goes for your man!