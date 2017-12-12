5 Hot Positions to Make Girl-on-Top Sex Work for You

Girl-on-top sex, also known as cowgirl position, is a classic way to romp between the sheets, and for good reason. It gives the woman more control over her orgasm as she can change the speed, depth and angles of the act to hit all her sensitive spots.

It’s also a solid pose for intimacy as you can keep eye contact with your partner and watch the sexy visuals of their face and body throughout the love session.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But if you’ve mastered basic girl-on-top, it’s time to spice things up! Try these five creative cowgirl variations to take your orgasm to the next level.

The best ride:

Let’s start out simple with a cowgirl variation that’ll help you keep your steady rhythm to O-town!

For this position, have your guy lay on his back, then lower yourself onto him like normal girl-on-top. Keep your knees on the bed, but wrap your feet around the inside of his legs. Now, lean forward and hold on tight to the sheets with your arms outstretched. Ready? Lift your pelvis slightly and grind in small, rolling motions.

Having your feet curled for leverage and gripping the sheets adds a steadiness to the position that’s often lacking. This gives you serious control over the rhythm and takes the ‘speed play’ off the table. Girl-on-top should be a slower moving position, so this forces you to do that.

Spin it out:

This position is satisfying on multiple levels, but it isn’t for the lazy!

For this position, have your partner sit up with their legs outright (they can lean against the wall if that helps). Climb on top facing away from your partner with your knees on the bed to start in a reverse cowgirl position. Try this position out for at least a minute or two, then slowly rotate your body to face your partner. The real goal? Try to make this spin happen without interrupting the penetration action.

It’s a bit hard to grasp, but this sensual, acrobatic move will allow you eye contact and serious make-out access, plus the adventure of giving reverse cowgirl a ride.

Not getting the logistics down? Practice makes perfect! And you’ll definitely have fun practicing.

Thigh master:

When it’s time to kink it up a little, try this fun, creative move for a new girl-on-top experience.

Again, your guy lies on his back, this time with one leg out straight and the other bent up. You lower yourself, straddling his leg with your back to him. Use his knee for stability and start grinding up and down! You can use his knee for support if you need, and always remind him that his hands are free to help manually stimulate you.

Not only is this a sexy view for him, you’ll be near one of his erogenous zones and he’ll appreciate any sensual rubs and scratches you give while you ride. Stroking his legs from the knee up can be a total (sometimes ticklish) turn-on.

Seated chair:

If you’ve tried any other standing sex positions, you know they can be pretty physically exhausting. This one, however, won’t leave you out of breath!

Instead of moving on a soft mattress and flailing your way through the motions, head to a sturdy chair (with no arms) for better support and more controlled thrusting. Have your partner sit in the chair as normal, then climb on top—facing him—with your legs straddling his sides.

If you enjoy girl-on-top a little faster, this is the perfect position as you can use the floor to press your body up and down. Hey, leg workout! This intimate move also allows you to maintain eye contact, plus it puts your breasts in plain sight for fondling.

Back it up:

Once the spin has made you more comfortable with reverse cowgirl, try this fully backward-facing position!

Your partner lies on his back like normal, but you straddle him with your head facing his feet. Rather than sitting up like normal reverse cowgirl, lean forward to balance yourself, placing your hands on the bed. To help you balance (and because it feels fantastic) have him grab on to your booty and hips while you work.

This position is prime for giving you control over the angle and speed of the action, letting you control your own climax. And because your guy has a sexy new view of the action, you can easily surprise him by changing up the movements completely. Before you take all of him inside, circle your hips a few times in more of a sex lap dance fashion. This spontaneity will keep him guessing, but he’ll never complain.