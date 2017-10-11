Meet the Couple Whose Orgasms Last for 18 Hours Straight

If you thought you’d discovered the secret to your best-ever orgasm, you might need to think again.

Texas couple Scott and Melanie McClure, who’ve been married for eight years, say the key to long, powerful orgasms is tantic sex. In fact, they say they’ve had orgasms that have lasted up to 18 hours.

“One of the key things that most people don’t realize is that orgasm is different from the traditional release that comes from climax,” Scott told This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield.

“And so when you’re able to separate these things, instead of having the traditional trajectory where you kind of get excited, and then climax, and then go to sleep, you’re able to have an experience where you keep going and have multiple experiences.”

He said that an orgasm during tantric sex feels more powerful than a “normal” orgasm that any Joe-Schmo can have.

“It’s much more powerful and more intense and it’s a full-body experience,” Scott said. “You can have a full-body, completely ecstatic, blissful orgasm that’s actually more powerful than anything you’ve ever done before without the traditional release and the drain of energy.”

OK, so how exactly do you go from “normal” sex to tantric sex? Tantric sex is actually an ancient Hindu practice that dates back over 5,000 years. If you recall correctly, the Hindu faith is responsible for many liberating sex positions (thanks, Kama Sutra), so it makes sense that tantric sex stems from the practice as well. It involves the “weaving and expansion of energy” and encourages higher intimacy levels during sex — as well as better orgasms. How could you say no to that?

Some tantric sex experts say that tantric sex is more about letting go of any taboo or shame that comes with the act of sex — and Scott agrees.

“In order to do this kind of thing, you have to be open and be connected to your emotions, your feelings, and your channel so that you can feel the energy moving through your body,” he said. “That’s what makes it kind of a spiritual practice as well.”

The McClures aren’t the only couple practicing tantric sex. Miley Cyrus is reportedly experimenting with tantric sex with fiance Liam Hemsworth in order to keep their sex life hot.

