WWE Fans Call ‘Miz & Mrs.’ New ‘Must See TV’

The Miz and Maryse are coming out swinging! But this time, the WWE couple is taking their talents to their very own reality show, which fans are already calling one of the best on TV.

The WWE power couple’s new show, Miz & Mrs., premiered Tuesday on USA, and showed the couple as they prepared for the birth of their daughter Monroe Sky, whom they welcomed in March.

From the get-go, the show had fans laughing out loud, when The Miz misunderstood Maryse’s instruction to get dressed for an “implied nude photoshoot,” walking out into the studio totally in his birthday suit.

After getting over his initial embarrassment, Miz decided to embrace his mistake by participating in a silly nude boudoir shoot, moving Maryse to tears of laughter.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen my wife laugh so hard, so this whole thing, this whole embarrassment, was totally worth it,” the wrestler said after everything was over. “I do some stupid things. This is definitely the stupidest.”

The two also met up with some WWE favorites, including the Bella Twins, Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey as they made the transition from their roles on Total Divas to their own show.

Fans were totally here for the new series and can’t wait to watch the couple as they continue down their road as reality stars.

Not really big on reality shows but I really like #MizandMrs so far 😊 — HEATHEREIGNSFAN (@halcena13144) July 25, 2018

I’m loving #MizAndMrs so far and it’s only been on all of 4 minutes. — 🍁 Kylan 🍁 (@KylanMcAfee) July 25, 2018

Only 5 minutes in and this is show better than Total Bellas #MizandMrs — Frrank (@TeamFrrank) July 25, 2018

5 minutes in and we’re already talking about Maryse’s boobs. This is my kind of show #MizAndMrs — ’11 Derrick Rose (@ThePTEShow) July 25, 2018

Miz & Maryse are freaking adorable. #MizAndMrs — Sassy Greyjoy (@Tlieso) July 25, 2018

I have a feeling that this half an hour is going to feel like 5 minutes. I love #MizAndMrs! 😊@mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin — Ana (@_AnaMMartinez) July 25, 2018

@MizandMrsTV is definitely MUST SEE TV and it hasn’t even been 10 minutes 🙌🏼🙏🏼 #MizandMrs — Austin Swenson (@Sweeny92) July 25, 2018

Miz & Mrs. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

