5 of the Worst Reality TV Spin-Offs No One Asked For

Sometimes the spin-off is better than the original. Spin-offs have brought us shows like The Jeffersons and Laverne & Shirley, often making us forget they weren’t the original show at all.

But for every Frasier, there’s five Rob & Chynas, shows that no one wanted and very few liked. It’s especially bad in the reality TV world, where production is so cheap it’s easier for producers to take a risk.

So here are some of those spin-offs that didn’t have quite the cultural impact (or ratings) their networks intended.

‘Rob and Chyna’

Rob and Chyna is one of the most recent instances of total spin-off failures we can think of.

When Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were first rumored to be dating, fans freaked out at the creepy Kardashian love triangle it created, as the model was dating her ex Tyga’s new girlfriend’s older brother.

Then when Chyna announced she was pregnant with Kardashian’s baby – that threw in some possible aunt/stepmom relations and people were hooked.

But in the end, the awkward family dynamics didn’t make watching the couple scream at each other for an hour worth it, and the relatively high viewership the first couple episodes had dwindled to 0.95 million by baby Dream’s birth special.

The two have since had a very messy break-up, which has included a lawsuit against the whole Kardashian family and a protective order against the father of one, so it’s unlikely there will be a second season of the spin-off. But, maybe that’s for the best.

‘Counting On’

When the Duggar family first made it to TV with 17 Kids and Counting, people were fascinated by their super conservative beliefs and huge family.

But as the babies kept coming (and the title kept changing), some people started to feel the family was a bit off, criticizing their treatment of women and opinions on social issues.

The family’s controversy came to a head in 2015, when claims that eldest son Josh had sexually molested four of his sisters became public. Production immediately shut down on the show and the series was soon canceled.

When the audience demanded more Duggars, TLC brought back what was essentially the same show (sans Josh) in Counting On. But even without Josh, the series feels tainted.

‘The Real Housewives of D.C.’

It feels like there are a million Real Housewives spin-offs on at this point, all spawning from the original Orange County chapter.

Most aren’t great, except for standouts like Atlanta, New Jersey and newcomer Dallas, but all have devoted fan groups who watch the ladies’ moves–most of which include wine–incredibly closely.

One series stands out, however. The Real Housewives of D.C. only lasted one season, after all the political talk turned viewers who were trying to get AWAY from the news off.

‘Teen Mom’

What started off as a PSA warning against teen pregnancy has evolved into a screaming mess of brats–and we’re not just talking about the kids.

When MTV first launched 16 and Pregnant in 2009, they were heralded by teen pregnancy advocates as depicting a realistic look at how hard it is to be a teen parent.

But as the girls have grown into women, sparking the spin-offs Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3, Teen Mum and Teen Mom OG, the episodes have become less about teen pregnancy and more about a group of women who have made a ton of money off of an MTV show yelling at each other and their kids.

Some viewers complain that as the show has progressed, it’s glorifying getting pregnant young.

‘Bachelor Pad’

Before there was Bachelor in Paradise, there was Bachelor Pad.

The Bachelor Nation spin-off show was a combination of the dating shows with a more traditional game show format and featured contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette competing for $250,000.

There was a bit of a dating element to the show, but not enough to keep people’s interest. The show only aired from 2010-2012 and two years later was rebranded and revitalized as Bachelor in Paradise, which has avoided its predecessor’s foibles by focusing on the love stories and staying away from physical challenges.