‘World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum’ Stars Zak and Max Reveal Investigation Is Ongoing (Exclusive)

World's Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum took fans through two terrifying weeks inside the haunted site. However, investigators Zak Heino and Max Baumle told PopCulture.com that the investigation is far from over. Though the cameras may be off, the two experts are still going through the data from their time there, searching for clues about what is really going on.

Heino and Baumle talked to us at PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere of World's Biggest Ghost Hunt on Wednesday. The A&E special shows a historic new step in paranormal investigations, where the experts must stay inside the haunted site 24/7 for two weeks. In that time, they gathered information that will take a long time to make sense of.

"That's the thing, there's so much data," Heino said. "We still have data from all our sensors and stuff, you know? It's kind of off the show, but there's so much data that we have that we're still looking at, and we're still corroborating all of our things together."

Even outside of the special, Heino said he, Baumle and Austin George are working with the information gathered at Pennhurst for their independent studies.

"We're making a model of the different things," he revealed. "It's like, further research that's behind-the-scenes that we've always been doing as a group."

One of the biggest unanswered questions that Baumle and Heino are interested in exploring is the strange figure spotted on the 13th night in the asylum. Near the end of the special, Baumle spotted a shadowy figure in one of the motion-activated cameras. However, the investigators never got around to exploring the footage that night, as they were soon drawn back to the basement where George was having an intense experience.

"As of now, I don't have an explanation for that figure, and that makes me happy," Baumle said. "I feel like if we were to have known exactly what was there while we were there — that would have frightened us even more. Seeing that, that still stumps me."

"That's probably one of the best pieces of actual evidence we had," Heino agreed.

Baumle added that, at first, he thought the shadow might have belonged to "someone on the production side," but upon closer inspection, that can't be the case. "We tried to clarify like where everybody was, no one was on that side of the building," Heino said, adding later: "There's nothing else that could have been."

Hopefully Heino, Baumle and the rest of the team will have more revelations to share as they dig deeper into the data they gathered at Pennhurst. The two also said that they would be happy to return to the site for more investigation.



World's Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum premiered on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.