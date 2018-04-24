‘World of Dance’ With Jenna Dewan and Jennifer Lopez Returns for Season 2 on May 29

Jenna Dewan will be back on the small screen, just a few weeks after announcing her split from Channing Tatum. The dancer is hosting the second season of World of Dance, which debuts on Tuesday, May 29.

Literally can’t breathe. 😱 Season 2 of #WorldofDance is back to take your breath away on May 29! ✨ pic.twitter.com/2LIjk6qj8O — World of Dance (@NBCWorldofDance) April 23, 2018

NBC shared a new teaser for the dance competition series, which features Jennifer Lopez as one of its judges. Ne-Yo and former Dancing With The Stars pro Derek Hough are the other two judges. The producers are Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with Gold Derby earlier this month, Lopez said she never intended to be a judge on the series, especially after already doing that on American Idol for Fox.

“I didn’t want to go back into judging so quickly,” Lopez explained. “I had my series [Shades of Blue] and I had some movies that were coming up. I had my Vegas residency, so there was a lot going on. But it’s my show, and I want it to be the best it can be. I felt like, you know what? I have to do it.”

Production on the new season started back in January, with Lopez and Dewan sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

World of Dance was a surprise hit for NBC last summer and was quickly renewed for a second season. The show’s season one finale drew 8 million viewers and a 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, reports TV By The Numbers.

The new season will start less than two months after Dewan and Tatum shocked the world by announcing plans to end their nine-year marriage. The couple, who met during the making of Step Up, share a daughter, Everly.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” the couple announced on April 2. “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Dewan is also set to star in a musical drama series for Fox titled Mixtape from Quantico creator Joshue Safran. The pilot is about a group of people in Los Angeles connected by their love of music, showing the varying stages of their relationships and how they deal with life’s tragedies. PEOPLE published photos of Dewan working on the show just days after she plot from Tatum.

Photo credit: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC