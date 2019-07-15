Will ‘Teen Mom OG’ Fire Amber Portwood After Her Domestic Violence Arrest?

Amber Portwood’s starring role on Teen Mom OG could be in serious danger following her arrest for alleged domestic violence against boyfriend Andrew Glennon. After the MTV personality was accused of wielding a machete during a domestic dispute in which Glennon was holding their 1-year-old son James, she is facing charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child — all felonies.

A source close to production told TMZ Monday that Portwood is “on thin ice” with the network as producers wait to see if Portwood’s charges hold up in court. Conviction on the deadly weapon charge, the source added, would be the end of her 10-year stint on the reality show.

“We’re told the show is letting the legal process play out,” TMZ reported, “but a conviction will almost certainly be all she wrote.”

MTV has stood behind Portwood before in the light of legal troubles, including in 2010, when she was convicted of domestic violence against ex Gary Shirley, and 2011, when she served time behind bars for possession of a controlled substance.

The Teen Mom franchise has had quite the change-up in cast as of late, much of which has been related to the stars’ bad behavior.

Most recently, Jenelle Evans was let go from Teen Mom 2 after standing by husband David following his admission of shooting and killing the family dog.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network told Us Weekly in May. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Eason was also let go in February 2018 after going on a homophobic rant online, with MTV saying in a statement after his comments made headlines, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Farrah Abraham also ended her relationship with the show in 2017 after producers told her she would have to choose between her career in adult entertainment and on Teen Mom OG.

Will Portwood be the next to join the list of former Teen Mom stars?

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

