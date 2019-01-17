‘Wife Swap’ Son Who Killed Mom and Brother Pleads Not Guilty by Insanity

The Wife Swap son who was arrested for allegedly killing his mom and brother has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jacob Stockdale, the 26-year-old man who appeared on the ABC reality TV series with his family in 2008, was taken into police custody last year after the tragic incident at their farm in 2017.

At the time, Stockdale’s 54-year-old mother Kathryn and his 21-year-old brother James were shot to death and Stockdale was treated for a gunshot wound that was reported to have been self-inflicted.

He denied any involvement in the crime, but was taken into police custody in late 2018 after turning himself into Stark County, Ohio police on murder charges.

According to TMZ, Stockdale’s attorney is asking the judge to have a doctor complete an evaluation on Stockdale to determine a proper diagnosis on the state of his mental health.

Stockdale has two other brothers and a father who were not present at the family home at the time of the tragedy.

“Anytime you’ve got a situation involving murders with family members it’s very tragic … but now Mr. Stockdale has to face the consequences,” John D. Ferrero, a Stark County prosecutor, said in a statement at the time of Stockdale’s arrest.

He went on to explain that the county waited to formally charge him until he had recovered from his gunshot wound and was able to communicate and walk again.

“We didn’t feel that he was a flight risk of any sort, plus we knew he had extensive [physical injuries] that he incurred when he shot himself,” Ferrero stated. “As far as his mental capacity, it’s up to [defense attorney Wayne Graham] to file motions. And we’re content with that at the time.”

Following the murders, Stockdale’s father, Tim, issued a statement on the loss of his wife, saying, “Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons. She had a strong love of learning and was passionate about her Christian faith, natural health and organic farming.”

“James, our youngest brother, has always been a catalyst of family fun. Aside from being a gifted musician, James enjoyed dancing and had an innate love of people,” Calvin, one of the other Stockdale brothers added of their fallen sibling. “James was working on a business degree and hoped to go into the business side of entertainment. He leaves behind many friends and a family that love him dearly.”

At this time, the prosecutors do not appear to have commented on a possible motive for the murders, but if convicted Stockdale could face up to life in prison.