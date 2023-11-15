Son of Hollywood Agent Charged in 'Gruesome' Killings of Wife, In-Laws

The son of a well-known Hollywood executive has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his wife and her parents after a woman's headless torso was discovered in a garbage bag inside a dumpster. Samuel Haskell IV, 35, has been charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed Monday.

The charges come after Haskell was arrested last week after a human torso was found in a bag in a dumpster just a few miles from the family's home in Encino. Authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the victim, but they believe it is Haskell's wife, who along with her parents, was last seen on or about Nov. 6, the DA's office said. On Nov. 7, Haskell allegedly hired four day laborers to "take away several heavy black plastic trash bags from his home in Tarzana. One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts. They called 911 and reported the incident." That same day, Haskell was allegedly caught on video throwing away a large trash bag into a dumpster in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Encino. The following day, someone discovered a woman's torso in a trash in that dumpster.

"These shocking and gruesome crimes have sent shockwaves through our community," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday. "We stand with the victims' loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served. Our Major Crimes Division will work tirelessly to bring about a prosecution that reflects the severity of this devastating crime."

Haskell was arrested on Nov. 8 and is being held on no bail. He is now facing three murder charges. Prosecutors also allege a special circumstance of multiple murders. If convicted, he will face a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole. During a court appearance, Haskell's arraignment was postponed to Dec. 8. Haskell shares three children with his wife, all of whom were found and are being cared for by relatives, police said.

Haskell is the son of producer and Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, who resigned as CEO of the Miss America organization after a 2017 email scandal. Sam is a former celebrity agent who founded Magnolia Hill Productions, which has produced various Dolly Parton specials. He has also represented stars including Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney, Martin Short, and Prince Edward in the past, according to TMZ.