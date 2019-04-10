‘Wife Swap’ Exclusive Preview: Fire Chief Mom Shocked When Domineering Husband Forces Her to Wear Makeup

The second episode of the newly rebooted season of Wife Swap is promising to bring the drama. In an exclusive sneak peek, fans see two women worlds apart switch roles for a week.

Fire chief Halani Lobdell, who is mom to 12-year-old daughter Riley and 9-year-old son Kingston with husband Jason, runs a tight ship in her suburban home. Her world turns upside down when she switches places with conservative mom Misty Moon, who caters to her family’s every whim, including those of her domineering husband, Jack.

In an exclusive sneak peek into Thursday night’s episode, fans see Halani realize what she’s in for when Jack demands she wears makeup simply while going about her daily activities at home.

“Wait a minute, I just noticed something. Did you read the manual when you came?” Jack asks.

“In regards to what?” Halani says back, to which Jack replies, “Makeup.”

“You don’t think I’m together? I have on a nice outfit. My hair is combed,” she argues.

“But where’s the makeup? We’re going by the old rules,” Jack says. “Why don’t you make up?”

“I don’t need to. I look great as I am. And guess what? My husband loves me like this,” she retorts.

“You don’t think that makes a woman look sexier, to be made up?” Jack argues back, to which Halani says there is a “time and place to be sexy.”

“Well, here’s the time and here’s the place,” he says to an incredulous Halani.

“Some women need makeup,” Jack argues to a camera in a confessional.

“This is so stupid,” Halani says as she furiously applies makeup in her room. “I feel like an absolute clown right now.”

“You look beautiful. It matches your clothes,” Jack says when she returns.

“This is dumb. I’m kind of pissed off about this conversation. Why am I just in the house with makeup on?” Halani says in a confessional interview. “We’re not in a box anymore. This is not the ’40s. Right now he does not get it and it’s frustrating.”

But the next day, Jack and the rest of the family (which includes 13-year-old daughter Ava and 8-year-old daughter Lyla) must live under Halani’s rules, and one thing is clear.

“Things are gonna have to change around here,” she promises.

The newly rebooted Wife Swap series premiered last week on Paramount, showing the high-strung Benner family experience the shock of laid-back stay-at-home dad Bo McMichael — as compared to their perfectionist mom, who paid a stressful visit to Bo’s wife and kids.

Thoughout its 10-episode run, Wife Swap, which first ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010 and was briefly revived in 2013 with a celebrity edition running for four seasons, will focus on hot-button issues like politics, class, race and gender.

Wife Swap airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.