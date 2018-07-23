Reality

‘Wicked Tuna’ Fans Mourn Death of Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge

Wicked Tuna fans are banding together on social media to mourn the death of Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, who died Sunday at the age of 28.

The National Geographic Channel reality personality passed away unexpectedly, the show announced on social media, writing, “We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.” No cause of death has been released.

The first mate on on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s boat “was known for his smile, his fearlessness, his adventurous spirit, his mischievous sense of humor, and giving big hugs,” according to his obituary, and his positive traits definitely didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who flocked to Twitter to share their favorite moments of Fudge’s life. Some fans and friends who had spent time with Fudge also weighed in with their devastation.

The Wicked Tuna personality will clearly be missed.

