‘Wicked Tuna’ Fans Mourn Death of Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge

Wicked Tuna fans are banding together on social media to mourn the death of Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, who died Sunday at the age of 28.

The National Geographic Channel reality personality passed away unexpectedly, the show announced on social media, writing, “We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.” No cause of death has been released.

The first mate on on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s boat “was known for his smile, his fearlessness, his adventurous spirit, his mischievous sense of humor, and giving big hugs,” according to his obituary, and his positive traits definitely didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who flocked to Twitter to share their favorite moments of Fudge’s life. Some fans and friends who had spent time with Fudge also weighed in with their devastation.

RIP Duffy My sincere condolences to all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/AcdZXQWUHZ — Kimberly Moriello (@MrsMoriello) July 23, 2018

Wow. Just found out by reading the tweet. Like someone gut punched me. Literally watching him right now. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. — lildlb1969 (@lildlb1969) July 23, 2018

So sad. Prayers to all the friends family and fans. Only the good die young 😩 — Shayla (@srfranks101) July 23, 2018

Devastating to see Twitter news feed about Duffy. I am gutted! RIP Duffy. My sincere condolences to his family & friends✨So very sad — Mairead (@Hppytedsgirl) July 23, 2018

Omg…..effing hit by a truck….I cant believe this, he was my favorite cast member. Always there for Tyler… — Lindsay Handley (@lhandley777) July 23, 2018

This is terrible. He seemed like such a sweet guy and I loved him on the show. 😞 — Gina Sigillito (@ginaraquel) July 23, 2018

My husband and I watch you guys every week, so sorry for your loss, we send our condolences……. Rest in peace bro…. — Chris and Shelly (@ChrisandShelly) July 23, 2018

Lost one of my best deckhand buds many years ago, Jim “Rollo” Heyn, Royal Polaris San Diego. Truly, the good die young. God Bless. — Santini (@PelagicPassion) July 23, 2018

I am so very sorry for your family and friend loss.. #tragic ! @PinWheelFV Tyler, may God give you strength to get through this tough time. #prayers for all — MAGA (@TheHerdMU) July 23, 2018

The Wicked Tuna personality will clearly be missed.

Photo Credit: Twitter / Wicked Tuna