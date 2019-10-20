‘Counting On’ Fans Weigh in on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Reported Frustration With Jana

Counting On fans are mostly taking Jana Duggar‘s side this week after a report that her parents are fed up with her approach to courting. The eldest daughter of the Counting On family still has not settled down, and according to a new report by In Touch Weekly, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are “frustrated” that she will not “follow the family norm.”

Duggar is the only single member of her massive family over the age of 21. Even her twin, John David Duggar, has now settled down, and an insider told In Touch Weekly that Jim Bob and Michelle are at their wits’ end. While the parents are trying to be “patient,” they are getting more and more “frustrated” the 29-year-old she turns down likely suitors.

“Meet a nice boy, date, get engaged, marry and start a family right away — that’s just how the Duggars do things,” the source said. “But Jana isn’t going to marry someone just to follow the family norm — and that’s refreshing.”

Many fans love Duggar’s picky attitude, and watching her push the boundaries of convention with the family’s strictly regimented lifestyle. After the report emerged, they applauded Duggar for going her own way within such an unwavering system.

“Good for her! No need to follow The Family. Way to think for yourself, girl,” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

“Beautiful ladies. She will find the man of her dreams sooner or later. what’s the big rush,” added another.

However, others are just eager for another wedding to grace the screen on Counting On. Jim Bob and Michelle seem to feel the same, but fans think they are too hard in pushing for it.

Duggar addressed the topic of her love life directly back in August, when a fan commented on her Instagram post about her search for love.

“Would love to see you finding your handsome prince,” they wrote.

“Maybe he’s riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse,” Jana wrote with a laughing emoji. “Still searching for Mr. Right. In the words of Michael Buble, ‘Just haven’t met [him] yet!’”

At the time, fans speculated that she might be referring to Lawson Bates, who had just recently posted a picture with a green turtle on his own Instagram. Some believe they have seen a spark between Duggar and the Bringing Up Bates star, however, Duggar’s lyrical quote indicates that she is not considering anyone she has met so far.

In more recent posts, Duggar has been out traveling, spending lots of time with friends and family. While it is clear she is taking it slow with romance, she is still a huge proponent of child-rearing and family values, much like the rest of her clan. Her Instagram Story is full of playful pictures with her siblings’ children, and on Friday she posted a group photo of them all at the Grand Canyon.

The next new episode of Counting On premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.