Who is Rojean Kar, Known as Yungsweetro on Instagram, Rumored to Be at Center of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s breakup news earlier this week took fans by surprise, and lead to many rumors about the reason behind the split. An Instagram model who reportedly has been friends with Travis became the target of many rumors, with reports surfacing that Rojean Kar, who goes by the name YungSweetRo on Instagram, had been in a ongoing relationship with Scott, and even attended his birthday party in April.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles-based model reportedly flaunted her friendship to Scott in the past. The Daily Mail writes Kar has more than 75,000 followers on Instagram. Since rumors about her started spreading about her having an affair with Scott, she has made her Instagram private.

Kar took to her Instagram Story Thursday to deny all rumors of her being romantically involved with Scott.

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” she reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story. “Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

Scott also broke his silence on the end of the relationship, lashing out at the “false” rumors of cheating.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” he wrote. “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Reports surfaced to indicate several issues led to Jenner and Scott’s split. A source told press earlier this week the reality star’s trust issues were a contributing factor. Back in February, Jenner said she found “evidence” that the rapper was cheating, which allegedly led him to cancel shows in Buffalo, New York to fly back to Los Angeles and be by her side.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” the source explained. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.” They also added that the couple’s priorities are not the same at the moment, with Kylie hoping to focus on family and having a second child, as Travis hopes t focus on his music.

“Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” another source said referring to Jenner’s family. “I do know that Travis doesn’t always want to be in that whirlwind public spotlight of the Kardashian and Jenner drama so maybe something happened.”