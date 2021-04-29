Who Is Phoenix on 'The Masked Singer' Season 5?

✖

The competition on The Masked Singer is narrowing down, as there are only six competitors left — Black Swan, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Yeti, and Chameleon. Throughout Season 5, many masked singers have gone home, such as the Phoenix. Since Phoenix did leave earlier in the season, who was behind that mask?

In episode 2 of Season 5, Group B was introduced to the audience. By the end of the episode, Phoenix got the boot after singing a rendition of Kesha's "Tik Tok." After the judges shared their final guesses behind their identity, they revealed that they were Caitlyn Jenner. The Olympian and reality star said that she enjoyed her time on the program. Even though she noted that singing isn't exactly in her wheelhouse, she did say that she was definitely game to take on the challenge.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The Phoenix rose from the ashes to join the Masked Singer stage. They said that they wanted to share some "tea" as they sipped on a teacup. The Phoenix was also looking through a telescope and even said that "millions saw me as a superhero." The clue package also featured a family of phoenixes, a crown, a race car in the sky, and references to the LGBTQ community.

Phoenix shocked the audience with their performance of "Tik Tok" by Kesha. There were plenty of interesting reactions from the audience and the judges alike thanks to their unique vocals. Nicole Scherzinger picked up on one of the clues, the focus on the "ME" in the word "time," and said that it could be Jonathan Van Ness from the Emmy-winning Queer Eye. Jenny McCarthy guessed that it could be Caitlyn Jenner while Ken Jeong surmised that it could be RuPaul.

Who is Phoenix? Only time will tell! New episodes of The Masked Singer premiere Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. As previously noted, you can tune in live on FuboTV, which offers a free trial. If that doesn't work for you, Hulu will have episodes streaming the next day. PopCulture.com will serve up coverage of The Masked Singer Season 5 all spring, so keep it locked here!

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.