'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is Phoenix? Clues, Guesses and Performances

The Masked Singer Season 5 aired another new episode Wednesday night, and Phoenix rose from the ashes! Phoenix is one of five performers sorted into Group B, which also includes Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster and Piglet. This crazy elaborate design, which carries with it some inspiring themes, has us clamoring to learn who's behind the mask. Phoenix will perform during Group B episodes of the FOX show, which is streamable each week via FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer.

We'll be breaking down everye performance from The Masked Singer's Phoenix, including clues given to viewers via packages (and Cluedle-Doo segments). We'll also recap performances and guesses from this season's judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Scroll through to learn more about this blazing bird. Be mindful if you haven't watched, spoilers are ahead.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The Phoenix rose from the ashes to join the Masked Singer stage. They said that they wanted to share some "tea" as they sipped on a teacup. The Phoenix was also looking through a telescope and even said that "millions saw me as a superhero." The clue package also featured a family of phoenixes, a crown, a race car in the sky, and references to the LGBTQ community.

Phoenix shocked the audience with their performance of "Tik Tok" by Kesha. There were plenty of interesting reactions from the audience and the judges alike thanks to their unique vocals. Nicole Scherzinger picked up on one of the clues, the focus on the "ME" in the word "time," and said that it could be Jonathan Van Ness from the Emmy-winning Queer Eye. Jenny McCarthy guessed that it could be Caitlyn Jenner while Ken Jeong surmised that it could be RuPaul.

Who is Phoenix? Only time will tell! New episodes of The Masked Singer premiere Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. As previously noted, you can tune in live on FuboTV, which offers a free trial. If that doesn't work for you, Hulu will have episodes streaming the next day. PopCulture.com will serve up coverage of The Masked Singer Season 5 all spring, so keep it locked here!

