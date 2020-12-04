Whitney Collings, 'Bad Girls Club' Star, Dead at 33

✖

Whitney Collings, who appeared in one of the early seasons of Oxygen's Bad Girls Club series, died earlier this week, her mother confirmed on Facebook. She was 33. A cause of death has not been reported, but sources told TMZ she died Thursday morning at a hospital near Boston, her hometown. The medical examiner is now investigating.

"I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart," Collings' mother Linda Houghton Collings, wrote on Facebook, reports The Wrap. One of the former reality TV star's friends also confirmed the sad news on Facebook. "I am completely heartbroken Whitney Collings we have so many fun memories together... Rest easy beautiful angel your with your dad now," the friend wrote.

Collins' Boston upbringing played a big role during her appearance on Bad Girls Club Season 3. She often clashed with her co-stars and was even kicked off the show before the season ended because one fight got too violent. The series focused on women who were "bad girls" and lived together ina luxurious mansion. The series ended in May 2017 with 17 seasons and 275 episodes. Collings was only 21 when she appeared on the show.

After Bad Girls Club, Collings attempted a career in movies by working on a mafia film called Summer of the Saint. The film never finished production though. In a 2009 interview with Reality Wanted, Collings said she was happy to be on Bad Girls Club, even though her time on the show was short. "I’m really glad," she said. "It was an opportunity of a lifetime. Good or bad, you just have to go with it. I would definitely do it again. I don’t have any regrets."

When asked to offer advice to others hoping to break into reality television, Collings said they should "just be yourself" and not try to be anyone else. "Casting directors know if you are acting," she said. "There is no secret to reality TV casting. Every show looks for something different. It’s luck of the draw."

In June, another former Bad Girls Club star, Demitra "Mimi" Roche, died at age 34. Her cause of death was not revealed. “I’m at a loss for words,” record producer Vince Valholla wrote on Facebook. “Don’t know what to say. Mimi (@demitrajade) was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer and was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know, and work with her. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, and friends. God gained another angel.”