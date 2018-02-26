‘The Little Couple’ May Return Sooner Than Expected

Fans of The Little Couple have been eagerly awaiting the return of the TLC reality series since last year, and while the network has still yet to announce an official season premiere date, fans will be happy to know it’s most likely sooner rather than later.



The show has been off the air since 2017, and its production was in flux due to starring couple Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein’s lawsuit over the show’s production companies.

But as of Feb. 21, Variety reported the suit has been settled, eliminating one hurdle to get the show back on the air.

In line with past seasons of the show, The Little Couple should now be good to premiere within the next couple of months if no other production problems pop up.

Fans will be eager to check in with Arnold and Bill — who both have skeletal dysplasia — as they get settled in their new home of St. Petersburg, Florida after moving for Arnold’s work as a physician from Texas. The couple is also busy raising their two children, both of whom have dwarfism: Will, 7, whom they adopted from China, and 5-year-old Zoey, whom they adopted from India.

The couple’s last season was smooth sailing, filled with pleas for puppies and Christmas celebrations.

But the couple has gone through tough times. In 2013, Arnold was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that developed from a failed pregnancy. After undergoing chemotherapy, she was pronounced cancer-free a year later.

“I had my official last chemo treatment, and while I’m hesitant to say I’m cancer-free – maybe that’s common for people who have had cancer – I’m doing great,” she said at the time. “Everything is moving in the right direction. I am very excited.”

“Bill knows when I’m not doing well and he takes such good care of me,” she added. “That was huge. That and enjoying watching my children play was a huge uplifting part of my treatment. With kids running around, you don’t have much time to feel sorry for yourself.”

From Arnold’s Instagram account, it’s clear the family is continuing to thrive down in sunny Florida. Here’s hoping they’ll be back on TV soon!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jenarnoldmd