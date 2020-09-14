'Wheel of Fortune' Is Back, and Fans Weigh in on Pandemic Changes

Wheel of Fortune has been a staple on television screens for decades, but during the coronavirus pandemic, had to take a rare shutdown as the five-days-a-week show stretched out its new pre-coronavirus episodes as long as possible before having to air re-runs for much of the past couple of months. Viewers were overjoyed to learn that production returned at the end of July as the first new episode of Season 38 debuted on Monday with a whole-new look.

One of the notable safety precautions taken was a plastic covering on the Wheel handles that each of the three contestants and host Pat Sajak spin throughout the show. The Wheel also had a slight adjustment made to it in order to keep contestants six feet a part from one another. With the new changes, fans were quick to notice the slight modifications and generally seemed pleased with the efforts taken to make the show and its environment as safe as possible. Another notable change -- one that doesn't pertain to the coronavirus -- is the show upping its bonus round minimum to $38,000 in honor of the show's 38th season.

Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions seen in real-time as viewers enjoyed the return of America's Game.