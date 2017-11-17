Are Former ‘What Not to Wear’ Hosts Clinton Kelly and Stacy London Feuding?

For a decade, TLC fans watched as style experts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly sparred with the fashion-challenged — and each other — while changing lives on What Not to Wear.

But did Kelly and London’s sparring go beyond playful banter? A recent interaction between the two suggests a fashion feud.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alllll righty then pic.twitter.com/noZrpANckl — Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017

In a tweet, The Chew host revealed that his former co-host had blocked him on Twitter.

“Alllll righty then,” he captioned the picture.

Kelly wrote in another tweet that he doesn’t “need attention” he just thought it was “hilarious.”

When he was asked by fans to “spill some tea” about him and London, he said that the tea is “old.”

“The tea is old. And I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not,” he replied with a wink emoji.

The tea is old. And I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not 😉 — Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017

Thursday on The Chew, Kelly opened up about the interaction.

“It seems juicy but it really wasn’t that juicy,” he explained. “The tea is there ain’t no tea. I literally don’t know whether she blocked me yesterday or a year ago or a month ago or by accident. Well, she could’ve unblocked me which she hasn’t.”

He continued, “I just wanna say that I’ve got nothing. I’ve got no beef with Stacy at all. So, if you ever wanna come back on The Chew, you’re welcome to come on The Chew.”

Four years after the TLC show ended in 2013, Kelly shared some insight into friendship with London.

“We spent so much time together for 10 years, it was funny in the beginning when we completed each other’s sentences,” Kelly told American-Statesman. But then, “It got to be like, ‘OK, we need a break from each other.’”

Photo credit: TLC