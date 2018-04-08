What Khloe Kardashian Avoided Eating During Her Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy has changed more than just her body. It also changed her eating habits, turning her into a “somewhat a vegetarian.”

In a post on her app last week, the 33-year-old Kardashian said she has had to avoid eating meat because it can make her feel sick.

“Before pregnancy, I really only ate chicken or turkey — no pork, red meat, most fish, lamb, etc. But now, I find meat absolutely disgusting, LOL,” Kardashian wrote, via PEOPLE Magazine. “Just the sight of it makes me nauseous.”

With her favorite foods off the table, Kardashian was left to become almost a vegetarian. Thankfully, she has been able to eat meat more often towards the end of her pregnancy.

“So, I’ve become somewhat of a vegetarian during pregnancy, but not by choice,” Kardashian wrote. “Now that I’m nearing the end of my pregnancy, it doesn’t repulse me as much anymore. I wonder how I’ll feel about meat after I give birth!”

Along with the “somewhat” vegetarian diet, Kardashian also gave into cravings for sweets during the pregnancy.

“I give into cravings — like if I want a donut, I’ll have a donut. I’m not super crazy,” Kardahsian told the ITV show Lorraine in February. “I definitely will eat sweets if I want and give into that, but I really believe in working out and staying healthy — every pound I put on, I gotta take back off.”

Kardashian is very close to finally welcoming her first child. She even posted a clip on Snapchat this weekend about being “bored AF” waiting for her baby to come and was rocking on a birthing ball.

Kardashian is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, and will give birth in Cleveland. Her mother, Kris Jenner, headed to Ohio to be with her daughter at the time of her birth.

While her family will be in Cleveland to help welcome Kardashian’s baby girl into the world, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians camera crew will reportedly not.

“She’s the most down to earth of all the Kardashians and she wants a normal birth with no entourage, no cameras, no outrageous requests,” a source told Radar Online recently.

The source said she also has low-key requests for her delivery room. That’s very different from sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who reportedly made expensive demands, like 1,000-thread count Egyptian sheets, fancy meals and full makeup.

“She just needs a small room to herself, clean and neat,” the source said. “That means her family should stay at home, which they’re fighting her on of course. They’re a little put out but she insists she just needs her baby daddy and her doctor in the room with her.”

Kardashian’s daughter will be the third new baby girl added to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kim welcomed Chicago via a surrogate in January. In February, Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi Webster.