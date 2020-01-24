Wendy Williams Injects Facial Fillers on Her Talk Show

Wendy Williams is giving an inside look at what she does to keep herself looking and feeling good, showing footage of herself getting fillers injected by Dr. Marion Shapiro on Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, while proudly proclaiming, “I feel like I’m 35.”

The painful-looking procedure included injections along her jaw and cheeks, with WIlliams explaining, “Look she sharpened my jaw … she’s sharpening my jawline. She’s giving me a little cheekbone from the back,” as per Page Six.

“My doctor is in the building right now, and I’ve been dealing with her for more years than this show was invented,” she continued. “If you see something, do something. Don’t just assume your skin don’t crack.”

“She gave me a good old sharpened jawline and a glow,” she added. “Look, beauty is pain.”

Williams was open also about all the more invasive procedures she’s had done, including a tummy tuck and breast reduction.

“Neck down I’m done,” she said. “[Breast] reduction, I’ll get it when I’m ready, but right now I still like them. I’ve never gotten a facelift, and you know what, if you start staving off the stuff at an early time you won’t need a facelift.”

Williams’ role on her talk show has come under criticism lately after she made a rude comment about actor Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft palate, saying, “When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate?”

The talk show host has since addressed the outrage surrounding her comments, admitting she was in the wrong and making a donation to Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

Regardless, a petition has circulated online titled “Get Wendy Williams Fired” with more than 80,000 signees taking offense at her comments. Creator Corey Perry shared a note on the petition from his friends whom he says have a son with a bilateral cleft lip, writing that Williams “is a disgusting human being” who should “be banned from daytime TV.”

Williams has not addressed the petition.

Photo credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television, Getty