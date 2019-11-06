Wendy Williams Addresses Sean Spicer’s Success on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Wendy Williams is speaking out and taking a side in the ongoing drama surrounding Sean Spicer‘s continued and very controversial success on Dancing With the Stars. After the former White House press secretary again made it past the elimination round with flying colors, the daytime talk show host addressed the controversy on the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday.

“So the judges are really annoyed at Sean Spicer. Last night Sean wasn’t even in the bottom two despite having a low score.” Get all of the details in today’s Hot Topics. Watch now at https://t.co/lr7W0GoLnB. pic.twitter.com/pvoJrx1WWe — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 5, 2019

“So last night Sean wasn’t even in the bottom two despite having the lowest score. They dressed him up as Popeye, he just stands there. I don’t even know his partner’s name, all I know is that he’s really not dancing bad,” Williams said in part, going on to suggest that Spicer’s continued tenure on the competition has little to d with his skills on the dance floor, but rather with his popularity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Now, the president tweets every Monday for Dancing With the Stars saying ‘vote for Sean Spicer,’ and so you know for a lot of people what the president says, that’s what you do. And that’s why he’s still there,” she said. “It’s a competition of popularity. Not so much about how to dance… It’s not really about the best dancer, it’s about whose the most entertaining to watch dance.”

Williams’ comments drew plenty of reactions from those who were tuning in to the show.

wendy williams likes sean spicer pic.twitter.com/x2SFo5Mx63 — Normani’s Payroll (@normanispayroll) November 5, 2019

“If this dance competition is about most improved since the first dance lesson then those voters for Sean see him as most improved. For sure he needs more lessons,” another added.

“They rely on votes and not skill,” one agreed. “If he gets the votes then he wins. The judges know it and are pissed.”

wendy williams said sean spicer isn’t that bad of a dancer pic.twitter.com/0YwweF3CT4 — Normani’s Payroll (@normanispayroll) November 5, 2019

William’s statements are similar to that of Inaba, who expressed her frustration with Spicer continuing to survive eliminations despite continuously earning some of the lowest scores.

“We want the people to be involved, and this is the way they are voting,” she said. “It’s hard because sometimes I hear the feedback from the people. ‘Hey, why aren’t the best dancers staying in?’ Well, that’s up to you guys. I’m doing my job, right? And people need to vote. So, I just hope that those who are frustrated with this happening as well vote as passionately as the people who support Sean.”

Currently, Spicer is among the final six contestants, who also include Ally Brooke, Kel Mitchell, Hannah Brown, Lauren Alaina, and James Van Der Beek.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.