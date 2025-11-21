‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Reveals Divorce Almost Happened Years Ago

Olivia Plath would have divorced her husband Ethan a lot sooner than she actually filed, noting she almost didn’t make it past the one-year mark in their marriage. The Welcome to Plathville star recently opened up about early marital woes, and nearly throwing in the towel, Us Weekly reports.

“I remember year one of being married, saying to my dad, ‘I think I might want to get divorced,’” Olivia, 27, revealed during an episode of the Lovett or Leave It podcast. Olivia was just 20 years old when she got married and says things weren’t as she expected them to be.

She recalled feeling “so overwhelmed with all the family problems” and Ethan’s “inability to set boundaries with his family,” most notably with his mother whom she felt had control issues. She says it was her dad, a devout Christian, who changed her mind about exiting the marriage at the time.

“I remember my dad told me, ‘If you get divorced it’s going to break God’s heart and it will break my heart,’” she said, noting she didn’t want to disappoint her parents. “I guess I have to figure it out. I look back now and I really could’ve just cut out four years worth of circular conversations that got us nowhere,” she explained. “But I just didn’t want to give up.”

She and Ethan ultimately split in 2023, with the road to divorce playing out on the TLC reality series. It was disappointing as she wanted to stick it out and prove that despite being married at a young age, they could survive. It just didn’t pan out that way.

“What I always went back to was, ‘It doesn’t have to be a mistake,’” she said on the podcast. “The percentage of people who get married to the first person they were ever with and then that lasts the rest of your life — that does happen but it’s not all that common, but it does happen.”