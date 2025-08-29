‘Welcome to Plathville’: Micah and Veronica Debate Her ‘War’ With His Family During Therapy in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Has Micah Plath’s relationship with Veronica Peters come to a breaking point on Welcome to Plathville?

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, the couple can’t seem to see eye to eye in couples counseling when it comes to the way Veronica speaks about Micah’s family.

Asked by their counselor how he feels when Veronica “takes those jabs and digs at your family,” Micah admits he feels “defensive” and “torn” between the people he loves.



“It puts me on a little of the defensive side over the people I grew up [with] — my only friends growing up,” he explains. “So it’s very hurtful. I’m torn between the girl I love and the family I love, and I want nothing but unity and for everyone to be able to get along.”

Veronica isn’t backing down, though. “I follow the Golden Rule — treat others the way you want to be treated,” she explains. “They’re treating me this way, I’ll do that and then some. I love a competition, so I’m just in the mud, slinging it with ‘em.”

She adds in a confessional, “In pure Veronica fashion, I go put the mud on my face and go to war.”

Back in counseling, Micah points out that Veronica’s interpretation of the Golden Rule isn’t how he understands the principle.

“You weren’t raised with the Golden Rule?” she sneers, as Micah explains, “One of the Ten Commandments, obviously, was love thy neighbor as thyself, which is basically the Golden Rule. Treat others how you want to be treated.”

Veronica continues to laugh as she repeats, “The Golden Rule’s the Ten Commandments…” while Micah insists the two are “basically the same thing.”

Bringing the session back under control, the couple’s therapist turns her attention on Veronica. “So the thing is, if that behavior continues, it is detrimental to the relationship,” she tells her. “Because going in the mud is doing nothing for you.”

But as Veronica counters, “It feels good.”

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.