Watch ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Play Video Games on Twitch

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has a love-hate relationship with social media, but on Saturday she tried something new by bringing fans along for aa Twitch livestream. The reality star sat in front of the camera for nearly an hour playing the elaborate sci-fi game Destiny 2, shortly after announcing that she was done with Twitter. Evans’ broadcast got a total of five viewers.

Evans announced her new venture into Twitch on her existing social media platforms, though she did not provide a direct link. On Twitter, she posted a link to an Instagram post. There, she included her Twitch user name, @JLEASON, inviting fans to “subscribe to chat” during her daily live streams.

“Decided since I love playing video games so much I would start a @twitch page!” she wrote when the account first launched last month. “Go follow and subscribe to chat. I’ll be going LIVE while playing whenever I can. See you there!”

Live on twitch everyone! ✨🎮🎉 https://t.co/5zfauVX73K — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 10, 2019

Evans disabled comments on the Instagram post. She has since gone live four times in three weeks, playing games like Call of Duty 4: Zombies and Destiny 2. Her most recent stream was jokingly listed as Pac-Man, though she played Destiny 2 the whole time instead.

Most of Evans’ followers did not seem interested in her Twitch antics, as they let her know on Twitter. After her tweet went up, she got a deluge of replies condemning her parenting, and social media presence and other aspects of her public life.

For many fans, it was simply surprising to see Evans back online so soon after vowing that she was leaving Twitter.

“Bye Twitter, everyone hates me,” she wrote on Friday night. “Depression sucks and you’ve got what you wanted. Hope you’re happy. Just keep writing about me, but I’m out.”

Evans included a peace sign emoji in the tweet, implying that she would be away from the site for a while. Some of her promotional tweets continued, though fans speculated that those were scheduled in advance.

Of course, Evans is met with an onslaught of replies every time she posts on social media, thanks to some of her recent scandals. Earlier this year, she claimed that her husband, David Eason had shot and killed her dog, Peanut, to the horror of her followers. This got Evans fired from Teen Mom 2 for good, but to fans’ horror, she did not leave Eason over the incident.

Police later claimed that Evans had made up the story about Peanut to drum up publicity, and she admitted that she had made some assumptions. However, even without the platform of MTV, she appears to maintain a steady following online.