Watch ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Take a Dodgeball to the Face in Hilarious New Video

Former Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines shared a funny video to his Twitter on Monday, showing himself getting hit in the face with a dodgeball.

“Monday got me like…” Gaines wrote, alongside the brief, 10-second clip. It starts with Gaines winking and giving a thumbs up to the camera, before a ball hits him in the face in slow motion.

Monday got me like.. pic.twitter.com/PEx2FOjUFJ — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) October 1, 2018

On Thursday, Gaines had something more inspiring to tell his fans. “Ok y’all.. Thursday it is!! Let’s get after it today. There’s not another you, and this day won’t pass by again,” he wrote.

Ok y’all.. Thursday it is!! Let’s get after it today. There’s not another you, and this day won’t pass by again #capitalGaines — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) October 4, 2018

Gaines shared the new messages on Twitter while he and his wife, Joanna Gaines, get prepared for their annual Magnolia Silobration. This year’s event takes place on Oct. 18-20 at their Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas. It is free to attend the daytime Vendor Fair, while after-hour concerts do require tickets Drew Holcomb and Jonnyswim will perform, with the Gaines making a special appearance.

The silos are also hosting Jimmy Dorrell’s Church Under The Bridge while I-35 is under construction early next year, reports the Waco Tribune-Herald. The Gaines also donated $51,000 to Mission Waco’s nonprofit grocery store. Gaines told the Herald-Tribune he first heard about the church and Dorrell while studying at Baylor University.

“I admired Jimmy (Dorrell) from afar. I read about his plans for the grocery store, and wondered if we could parlay the auction into something that would benefit the cause,” Gaines told the Tribune-Herald. “Then about a month ago, I read about how the I-35 project would impact his church. I was sitting in my office one day, day-dreaming, thinking about making a commitment, and we reached out to Jimmy. He came over to the Silos, and we agreed it would make a great fit geographically. We said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and shook hands on it.”

Gaines said he understood the risks to the Magnolia lawn, but said he had “no reservations” about helping Dorrell. I trust him because he does what he says he’s going to do,” Gaines said.

“It may not be what anyone was anticipating, but it is consistent with the Gaineses’ ethic of sincere hospitality,” Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, told the Tribune-Herald. “I have been in situations when either Chip or Joanna has quietly expressed interest in being helpful, sometimes in small, out-of-the-way ways. I think they have a desire to share their talent for hospitality with Church Under the Bridge, and it’s a great gift.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines were the stars of HGTV’s Fixer-Upper for five seasons, from 2013 to April 2018. Today, they are focusing on their Magnolia business empire and raising their five children, sons Drake, 13, Duke, 9, and 3-month-old Crew; and daughters Emmie, 8, and Ella, 12. They married in Waco in May 2003.