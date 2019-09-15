Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Meet Their Partners for the First Time

Although Dancing With the Stars still has not revealed the celebrity/pro dancer partnerships who will be competing in Season 28, the reality dance competition did reveal each celebrity’s reaction upon meeting the pro dancer with whom they’ll be spending the next few weeks together. In a video shared by the show’s Twitter account, stars like Karamo Brown, James Van Der Beek and Lauren Alaina all met their mystery partners for the first time.

Reactions ranged from flirty (“Oh, they didn’t tell me you were gonna be cute,” exclaimed The Supremes’ Mary Wilson) to emotional (“I knew it!” screamed Alaina, who was jumping up and down), but all seemed excited to get to work.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown returned to the Bachelor Mansion for her introduction, smiling and timidly telling her partner “hi.” Karamo peeked through a cracked-open door and let out a high-pitched scream along with a grin. Meanwhile, retired NBA player Lamar Odom told his partner he was going to “get my Michael Jackson on.”

The first time our couples met, it was EVERYTHING and MORE! Whose reaction do you relate to most? 😄🤯😱 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/PpEgnZefoE — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 15, 2019

ABC announced the star-studded cast during an August episode of Good Morning America. The entire cast includes: Karamo Brown, Hannah Brown, Lauren Alaina, James Van Der Beek, Mary Wilson, Lamar Odom, Ray Lewis, Sean Spicer, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, Christie Brinkley and Ally Brooke.

The network also confirmed that the pros will be Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, Witney Carson and newcomers Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

Burke hinted to Us Weekly about the identity of her partner. “I can’t tell you who my partner is, obviously, but he is definitely somebody who I prefer,” she revealed on September 6. “I guess you could say from his job, from his occupation … he understands and he gets it. So I always prefer these types of people, let’s put it that way.”

She elaborated, noting that her partner has a long commute. “It’s been a little bit tricky ’cause my partner is actually traveling. He’s not based in Los Angeles,” she explained. “It’s a little tricky when you travel because, whether if it’s to the East Coast or even if it’s to Arizona, it’s like, you get on a plane and you feel like your equilibrium is off a little bit. But either way, it’s fine. We’ll make it work.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.