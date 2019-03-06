Warrant Issued for ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Alexa Curtin

Former Real Housewives of Orange County personality Alexa Curtin is wanted by police after failing to appear at a hearing in court on drug charges.

Reality star Lynn Curtin’s daughter was scheduled to appear in an Orange County courtroom on Tuesday for an arraignment related to her January arrest, according to court records obtained by The Blast. After Curtin did not appear, a judge issued an arrest warrant.

The arraignment hearing stems from Curtin’s January arrest for possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was charged with two misdemeanor drug charges after spending a night in jail.

While it’s unclear why Curtin missed her court date, it’s also not the first time she’s done so. In October 2018 she failed to show up at a hearing related to three drug-related warrants. Ultimately, a warrant was issued for her arrest and she served four days in jail after surrendering herself to police.

The three separate criminal cases include an August 2018 arrest for drug-related warrants, a February 2018 arrest for possession of paraphernalia, vandalism, petty theft and a June 2017 charge for driving under the influence of a drug.

The August arrest came after police responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle where they found Curtin and another woman inside. After identifying Curtin, police discovered warrants stemming from yet other court cases she failed to attend, and she was arrested and taken to jail.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges and posted a $5,000 bond and was ordered to appear at an October hearing, which she did not attend.

Her February 2018 arrest for possession of heroin paraphernalia came after Newport Beach Police observed two women in a car appearing to do drugs. An officer approached the vehicle and saw “multiple straws and a piece of foil with residue” that later tested positive for heroin. Curtin was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance/paraphernalia.

Earner in February 2018, an arrest warrant was issued after Curtin allegedly keyed her boyfriend’s car and stole his car keys.

In April 2018, she was charged with driving under the influence of a drug after Costa Mesa police responded to the scene of an accident in June 2017 and discovered that Curtin had crashed her car and failed a field sobriety test. Blood tests came back showing a variety of prescription drugs.

In 2017, Curtin was awarded $2.25 million in a sexual assault lawsuit after she accused Orange County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Lee Caropino of sexually assaulting her in 2014.