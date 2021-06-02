Henry 'Nacho' Laun Mourned by 'Wahlburgers' Fans After His Death

Wahlburgers star Henry "Nacho" Laun died on Tuesday, after being hospitalized two weeks ago, and fans are mourning his untimely death. TMZ previously reported that Laun was on a road trip to Cape Cod, from Boston, when he was found unresponsive in his automobile at a filling station. He was transported to a hospital for medical care, though there appears to be no word on what may have caused his health emergency.

Sources close to Laun reportedly told TMZ that his condition improved slightly, offering hope that he may pull through, but then his health took a turn and began to decline again. He was eventually placed on life-support after it was determined that he could not breathe on his own. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 54, and fans have been taking to social media to mourn the death of the beloved reality TV star. Scroll down to read some heartfelt memorials to Laun.