Henry 'Nacho' Laun Mourned by 'Wahlburgers' Fans After His Death
Wahlburgers star Henry "Nacho" Laun died on Tuesday, after being hospitalized two weeks ago, and fans are mourning his untimely death. TMZ previously reported that Laun was on a road trip to Cape Cod, from Boston, when he was found unresponsive in his automobile at a filling station. He was transported to a hospital for medical care, though there appears to be no word on what may have caused his health emergency.
Sources close to Laun reportedly told TMZ that his condition improved slightly, offering hope that he may pull through, but then his health took a turn and began to decline again. He was eventually placed on life-support after it was determined that he could not breathe on his own. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 54, and fans have been taking to social media to mourn the death of the beloved reality TV star. Scroll down to read some heartfelt memorials to Laun.
so sad to hear ❤️🙏🏼 #RIPNachohttps://t.co/uzTWMkdJv0— Jen ❤️ (@DdubOwnsMyHeart) June 1, 2021
"I'm shocked to hear that they would need a Go Fund Me for funeral expenses. Prayers for his family!!" one fan exclaimed. "He appeared to be such a great guy on the show and it sounds like he truly was in person also!"
rest in peace, Nacho! so sorry mark! sending my love 💚 @markwahlberg @Wahlburgers pic.twitter.com/vP1V3uYWfK— claire murphy ☮️ (@classyy_clairee) June 2, 2021
"Mark and the [Wahlbergs are] in our prayers, even estranged Mark and the rest have a heart," another Twitter user wrote. "And I'm sure they are affected [they're] not heartless. Rest in heaven Henry aka Nacho, Thank [you] for the laughs and smiles. No one will ever eat a divet like [you], or a bottle of hot sauce."
He was so funny loved when he was on episodes with mark.— michelle vick (@busdriver189) June 2, 2021
"I'm watching Wahlburgers again at this very moment so sad to hear that he passed away," someone else shared.
#RIPNacho @markwahlberg hey this was my Cousin I know you guys were close he just sadly passed I figured I’d let you know since he was an OG Entourage of yours! #CousinNacho @Wahlburgers @DonnieWahlberg #RIP thank you nacho! #HenryNachoLaun ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CEO7gWjteU— Thank You Brodie Lee ❤️ (@Kdawg110299) June 1, 2021
"So sad. R.I.P Nacho," another person offered. "You were a great guy. Loved you on the show. Sending prayers to your family."
💥THIS IS SOOOOOOO SAD!!💥#RIPNACHO WHAT A SWEET GUY!!!!— Hey_B (Belinda) (@Hey_B) June 1, 2021
'Wahlburgers' Star Henry 'Nacho' Laun Dead at 54 https://t.co/5rTG9YXlPn
"RIP. So sad we never got the chance to meet up. He was an amazing person and so, so funny," one other fan tweeted.
So sorry. RIP— Judy speckin 🏴🏴🇺🇸 (@Mrsmarvl) June 2, 2021
"I'm so sorry. We will miss you Nacho. [Our] prayers go out to your family," someone else wrote.
You will never be forgotten 😔💔— LaReinaDelCalvo (@MrsTutiC142318) June 2, 2021
"RIP Nacho Extreme," one last fan tweeted.