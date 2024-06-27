'The Real CSI: Miami' - Game Over - Exclusive Clip

Detectives analyze the mysterious case of 21-year-old James Barry who was murdered while in a house full of his loved ones. The examination of the murder weapon and an intriguing development involving digital forensics reveal a startling motive, on the CBS Original series THE REAL CSI: MIAMI, Wednesday, July 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.