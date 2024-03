'Seeking Sister Wife': Garrick Merrifield Plans Another Potential Sister Wife Meeting in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Garrick has found another potential sister wife, Nathalia, who is also from Brazil. Danielle and Garrick talk about their plans to travel to Mexico to meet up with Nathalia with Danielle's brother and sister-in-law, who have their reservations and want to make sure Garrick and Danielle are more careful this time.