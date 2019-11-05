Vicki Gunvalson Withdraws Defamation Lawsuit Against ‘RHOC’ Co-Star Kelly Dodd

Vicki Gunvalson has reportedly withdrawn the defamation lawsuit leveled against her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Kelly Dodd, the Bravo network and Evolution Media, a source told PEOPLE Monday of the legal documents filed last week. After claiming in the lawsuit that Dodd called her a “con woman” who engaged in “fraud” during filming, alleging, “You prey on older people,” the newly-demoted “friend of the Housewives” has reportedly smoothed things out with production, PEOPLE‘s source claimed.

“She has spoken to the producers and has resolved the issues amicably,” they told the outlet of the president and founder of Coto Insurance & Financial Services, adding that she only filed the lawsuit in the first place because she was concerned the statements wouldn’t be edited out of the ongoing season of the Bravo reality show.

“She is tired of the negativity,” the source explained. “Vicki owes a legal and fiduciary obligation to her company, staff and clients. Her intent is to protect Coto Insurance & Financial Services from the meritless accusations from an upcoming episode.”

The fight between Gunvalson and Dodd is coming up in the latter half of this season of RHOC, but the source told PEOPLE that the OG of the OC has been able to put that behind her as they move forward with the filming.

“Vicki has nothing to hide. She has a lot to say and is attending the reunion taping this week,” the source continues. “She is looking forward to a successful ending of Season 14 as it wraps up.”

Things between Gunvalson and Dodd have been tense for a long time, with Gunvalson accusing Dodd during the Season 13 reunion of using cocaine, which she has denied. This season was no different, as Gunvalson accused Dodd of participating in a sex train and accused her of being banned from the school 13-year-old daughter Jolie attends.

Dodd, meanwhile, has called her co-star a liar and implying she looks like a pig.

The two looked like they were able to put this all aside earlier this season, however, as they had a tearful reconciliation, during which Dodd said, “You know what Vicki. I’ve never hurt you. I’ve always been on your side. It’s so disheartening for me to sit here and look at you. You don’t know what you’ve done to me. You have no idea and I’ve never done anything to you.”

“I want it to stop,” Gunvalson added later. “You and I have a lot of history together. I surrender. I surrender.”

